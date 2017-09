Popular Irish singer Frank McCaffrey will be making a welcome return to Market Rasen this month.

Since becoming a solo artist in 1983, he has toured throughout Ireland as well as England, Europe and America with his gentle mix of Irish and country music,

The Rasen show takes place in the town’s Methodist Chapel on Thursday, September 14, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 from Mick on 01673 844214