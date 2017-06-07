Pianist plays hometown gig at Grimsby

An international pianist and former Caistor Grammar School head boy is returning to the area this month for a rare performance.

Cameron Richardson-Eames was born in Grimsby in 1992 and from Caistor went on to study at Cambridge University and the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he was made a member of the elite Royal Academy of Music Song Circle.

He graduated at the top of his year at Cambridge, winning many university prizes, and was appointed a Senior Academic Scholar.

He now teaches on the music course at Cambridge, alongside an extremely busy performing career.

This September, he will be taking up a scholarship to the Juilliard School in New York, so this will be his final local performance before moving to the States for two years.

Although he trained as a solo pianist and singer, Cameron currently focuses more on collaborations with other artists.

For this special performance, the 24-year-old will be joined by German violinist, Johanna Roehrig.

Johanna was born in Hamburg in 1993, and has performed as a soloist all over Europe with a number of renowned orchestras.

Cameron and Johanna will be performing at St Augustine’s Church in Grimsby’s Legsby Avenue on June 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, including a glass of wine, and £5 for children or students from 01472 358916.