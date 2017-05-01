‘Perfect’ show set for Lincoln Drill Hall

The voice of popular 80s band Fairground Attraction is heading to Lincoln this week .

Eddi Reader will be performing at the Drill Hall this Friday, May 5.

It was while growing up in

Glasgow and Irvine she learned to use music as a vehicle for communicating with others through busking and performing at the local folk clubs.

In the early 1980s, Eddi travelled around Europe with circus and performance artists, before moving to London where she quickly became a sought after session vocalist.

She famously harmonized with Annie Lennox touring with the Eurythmics, after her time with successful punk outfit Gang of Four.

However, it was the short-lived, but warmly remembered, Fairground Attraction that really brought her into the limelight and to the attention of a much wider audience.

The single Perfect and parent album First of a Million Kisses both topped the British charts.

Since then, she has assimilated different musical styles and made them all very much her own.

Constant touring with her band has created a magical organic chemistry between Eddi and her players.

From the traditional to the contemporary, she brings joyous life to all forms of song.

The Lincoln show starts at 8pm, with advance tickets £24.50 from the box Office on 01522 873894 or through the website www.lincolndrillhall.com .