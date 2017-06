The next concert of the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society at Louth Town Hall will be this Sunday, June 11, when John Mann will be making his yearly visit to play on the Compton Theatre Organ.

John is a big favourite of the Louth audiences, so his appearance is much anticipated.

Doors open at 2pm, with the concert starting at 2.30pm.

Admission is £5, payable at the door, or for more information call 01472 812490.