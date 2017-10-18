Oh la la! Parisian cafe feel at Nettleton

Be transported to the banks of the Seine as an evening of French music comes to Nettleton Village Hall this Friday, October 20.

Oh la la! is a charming and sophisticated acoustic group performing authentic Parisian music, French chanson, 1960s French pop, classic jazz and Impressionist music.

Unique entertainers, they blend their rich and evocative sound with French coolness, natural panache and a colossal sense of fun.

Performing live, they are a delight, with Parisian Fifi la Mer shepherding her band through a set of gorgeous café music, with a figurative fug of Gauloise smoke drifting above.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with the licensed bar open from 7pm.

Advance tickets cost £8.50 (£10 on the door), with accompanied under 16s free, and are available from 01673 828478 or email john.connolly@talktalk.net