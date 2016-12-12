Music for Woodhall welcomes international organist Chris

A wonderful evening of live musical entertainment is promised at Woodhall Spa next week.

Organist Chris Powell will be playing at the Music for Woodhall event on Tuesday, December 20 in St Peter’s Hall.

Chris is an international entertainer.

He tours Australia and New Zealand most years, as well as playing on the continent and of course up and down the UK.

“We are all looking forward enormously to his performance and can promise you a wonderful evening of musical entertainment at this Christmas concert,” said Music for Woodhall chairman Philip Groves.

“We always give a very warm welcome to our visitors - you will not be disappointed.

Admission to the concert is £7 and, as it is Christmas, there will be mince pies served with the interval refreshments.

Details: 01526 353225.