Market Rasen Methodist Chapel will be alive with the sound of music once again on Wednesday, November 16, when Declan Gaynor will be performing, at 7.30pm

It is the first time the singer has played Rasen and his programme will include country and Irish music.

A raffle on the evening will be held in support of the British Polio Fellowship, Lincolnshire Branch.

Tickets £8 from 01673 844214.