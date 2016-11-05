Multi-instrumental extravaganza show at Nettleton

A Can Can dancing tubist, exploding tuba and the opera Carmen in four and a half minutes - all will be revealed at Nettleton Village Hall.

Chris Cranham (tuba) and Stewart Death (piano) are a unique duo who perform stunning innovative shows, definitely not just a tuba recital.

With an innumerable array of wind and brass instruments, they undertook more than 200 performances last year.

This success was not only due to their virtuosic performance, but also the ability as irrepressible entertainers to communicate with their audiences, through their humorous anecdotes and informative chat.

Now they bring Travelling by Tuba to Nettleton on Saturday November 12, at 7.30pm.

Prepaid tickets are £8.50 from The Painted Tree, Church Street, Nettleton or 01673 828478 or £9.50 on the door; children free.