Mini music festival comes to Ludford

A mix of music comes to Ludford Village Hall this month over four evenings.

Kicking things off this Friday, May 12, is a country music night with ‘Best of Friends’.

The duo have been the best of friends for more than 30 years and work all over the UK with their original style of country music.

On Saturday, things turn to folk, when ‘Merlin’s Keep’ takes to the stage.

The four-piece folk band is based in Grimsby and their original music is rooted in the landscape and folklore of their Lincolnshire home.

On Wednesday, May 17, there is a change of tempo with Gary Haynes Rocks.

The Mini Fest concludes with the Louth Male Voice Choir on Friday, May 19.

Events start at 7.30pm, with admission £5, except for May 19, when admission is £7.50 and includes a buffet.

Overnight camping is also available at £5.

Details: 01507 313475.