Three choirs combine for a charity concert, organised by Louth Rotary Club, in St James’s Church, Louth on Saturday, June 24, at 7.30pm to mark Armed Forces Day.

Louth Male Voice Choir will be joined by the Coningsby and Cranwell Military Wives Choirs. Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment will also be present on the night and their drums will be on display.

Tickets cost £15 and £10 and are available from 01507 603005 or 01507 602298.