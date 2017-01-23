Louth Male Voice to perform at Horncastle Church

Horncastle St Mary’s will be filled with the sound of music when Louth Male Voice Choir make a return visit next month.

The choir’s repertoire embraces a wide range of musical styles, including light and popular song, traditional British and American tunes and sacred music.

Over the last decade, the choir has competed regularly and with success at Whitby’s Eskdale Festival and awarded high marks in the prestigious Mrs Sutherland competition in Huddersfield together with The Cottingham Festival.

“We have hosted the choir before and it is always a great treat to hear them sing,” said the Rev Charles Patrick.

“So, please come along and support the evening; it is something not to be missed.”

The concert takes place on Friday, February 3 and starts at 7.30pm, with admission £10, concessions 8 and under 14s £5.