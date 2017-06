From Puccini to the Movies - the Fordante ensemble will be bringing music alive once again at Nettleton this week.

The concert by this cross-over classical music group this Friday, June 2, will include some of the most beautiful classics and film music ever written.

Advance tickets cost £8.50 (£9.50 on the door), accompanied children free, from The Painted Tree in Church Street, Nettleton or call 01472 851697.