Live music back at Rasen’s Festival Hall

There is still time to get your tickets for a double bill of music in Market Rasen on September 30.

Taking to the stage at the Festival Hall will be Edwina Hayes and Flossie Malavialle.

Edwina’s beautifully written songs, charming stage presence and voice of an angel have won her a reputation as a true natural talent of gentle folk-Americana.

She has opened numerous shows for Jools Holland and Van Morrison, as well as her own gigs playing stages everywhere from Glastonbury Festival to The Royal Albert Hall.

French singer/guitarist Flossie, now based in the North East, brings a wide variety of songs interspersed with a touch of humorous Geordie-French banter.

Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start, with tickets available from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or from Les on 01673 843036, email les@worrall.myzen.co.uk