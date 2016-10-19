Lincoln date for indie charttoppers from Wirral

Witty and dry, sardonic yet never cynical, melodically infectious yet edgy sing along songs, four lads who shook the Wirral are perhaps still to some extent an undiscovered national treasure.

Now Half Man Half Biscuit are coming to Lincoln.

Since their formation nearly 30 years ago, their presence has been a necessity.

In essence the vehicle for the observations, ramblings and creations of front-man Nigel Blackwell, they are a counterblast to the processes of modern life.

Throughout changing times they have spanned the decades, released 13 full-length albums and dropped a thousand-and-one pop culture references; from BBC Radio’s Charles Nove to former England cricketer Fred Titmus.

Their approach to promoting their music is famously non-existent – a handful of UK gigs each year is normal. Even rarer are interviews of any kind.

Back in 1985, Half Man Half Biscuit sat comfortably at the top of the indie album chart.

This may not seem so much of an achievement, unless you take a look back at the other contenders in the chart at that time.

Depeche Mode, New Order and The Cult were all on the scene, and you could guarantee that none of them managed to hit the number one spot with an album that had been recorded in just a couple of days and for around £30.

Half Man Half Biscuit will be performing at The Engine Shed on October 28.

Tickets cost £20 from the box office on 0844 888 8766.