Kennedys come to Kirton in Lindsey

Town Hall Live at Kirton in Lindsey welcomes The Kennedys to the stage tonight, Friday May 12.

Pete and Maura Kennedy are both East Coast of America natives who met each other in Austin when they were members of Nanci Griffiths Blue Moon Orchestra.

They joined forces and set out on the road.

Two decades later, in 2015, they celebrated 20 years together, both as a duo and married couple.

They have been prolific over that time and continued to play with Nanci.

In 2014, they released a tribute album to Nanci and toured the UK with it and in 2016 they released their latest album ‘West’.

It is a classic Kennedy’s duo album that seamlessly weaves the couples influences over the last two decades, with Buddy Holly style roots, the tuneful cadences of the Everley Bothers and the ringing 12-string jangle of the early Byrds’ records.

Live they are exhilarating, with Maura’s beautiful vocals driven by Pete’s sensational guitar style and virtuosity.

Supporting The Kennedys at Town Hall Live will be Dan Webster from York.

Dan’s music is influenced by the sounds and story telling traditions of American and British folk music in it’s broadest sense.

Advance tickets cost £12.50 the One Stop store in the town, Brian on 01652 649230 or from www.wegottickets.com

Tickets will be £14.50 on the door.