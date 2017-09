The Singing for Pleasure Choir is inviting people to get singing.

The Big Sing will be held in Kirton Lindsey Town Hall on Tuesday, October 3 at 7.30pm.

Go along and sing with them just for fun.

You don’t need to have ever sung in a formal way before or need to read music.

Entry is free, with the bar open and other refreshments available.

For more details call 01652 640281 or 07902 010898.