One of the country’s top songwriters will be in concert at Lincoln this month.

Jez Lowe will feature at The Unison Club in Beaumont Fee on Friday, December 30.

Recorded by such as Fairport Convention, The Dubliners, and more, his songs are sung in clubs, festivals and concert halls the world over.

Tickets cost £10, which includes a buffet, and are available from 01522 535770.