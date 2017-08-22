Jekyll and Hyde musical hit in the nave at Lincoln

Lincoln Cathedral opens its doors to another Broadway best-seller this month and there are local faces to spot in the ensemble.

Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical opened last night (Tuesday) and runs until September 1.

Among the ensemble are Pam Reaney and Jo Johnston from Market Rasen, together with Carol Appleton from Faldingworth.

“I am loving it,” said Pam, who was also part of last year’s sell-out production of Jesus Christ Superstar, along with Carol and Jo.

“The show is exciting, funny and also very upsetting.”

The powerful pop rock music charts the struggle of a Doctor attempting to find a cure for his father’s mental illness, which goes drastically wrong and creates an alter ego who soon wreaks havoc on the streets of Victorian London.

