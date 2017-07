This Friday, July 21, the Ancholme River Jazz Band, with vocalist Lulu White, will be performing at The Salutation Inn at Nettleton, from 7.30pm.

This six-piece band will be playing Good Time Traditional Jazz, with an array of music from the early part of the last century through to the Rock n Roll era of the 1960s, with admission free.

On Saturday, the free music continues with young group ‘Salutation’ from 6.30pm.