Hope branches out to new heights

Blues sessions at The Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor reach new heights this weekend.

Blues Harmonica Master and Emmy award winner, Billy Branch will be playing this Sunday, August 13, direct from the South side of Chicago and presented by The Giles Robson band, one of the UK’s best Harp players who has played the Tavern on previous occasions.

Billy was discovered by Willie Dixon, the “father of modern Chicago Blues” while at college receiving his political science degree, and began six years touring with the Willie Dixon Chicago All-Stars.

Since those early days, Billy has played on over 150 different recordings, including 12 under his own name, and recorded with Willie Dixon, Johnny Winter and Lou Rawls, to name but a few.

Tickets for the session, which starts at 4.30pm, are on sale now from the Tavern, priced £12.