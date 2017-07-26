Hitman’s welcome return to The Hope

After a two-year gap, the Hope Tavern welcomes back Russell “Hitman” Alexander and co this weekend.

The Holton le Moor venue will host the final UK gig of the year for The Hitman Blues Band and The New York City Horns this Sunday, July 30.

Made up from the standard four piece set up - keys, bass, guitar and drums - they take it to another level with the addition of the New York City Horns, giving a “Louis Jordan feel” to the music, with a big, big sound.

It will be a tight squeeze for six musicians plus two backing singers, it is guaranteed to be an evening to remember and give them a memorable, farewell gig before they head off to the ‘Big Apple’.

The show starts at 4.40pm and tickets cost £10.

Numbers are limited for this special act and there are only a few tickets left.

Call The Hope Tavern on 01673 828217.