Hear Blues and Americana at Kirton Lindsey

A soulful blend of Blues and Americana comes to Kirton Lindsey this week as Lauren Housley takes to the stage at Town hall Live this Friday, December 9.

Born in Rotherham, she is now based in Manchester and for this pre-Christmas concert will perform with her band, which consists of Thomas Dibb on guitars, Mark Lewis on bass, Chris Hillman on pedal steel, dobro and mandolin and Craig Hanson on drums.

Lauren Housley is a rising star of the UK music scene.

In 2015, she released the album Sweet Surrender proving she makes music that crosses over soul, blues, country and rock barriers, whilst also reaching out to the mainstream.

Advance tickets for Friday’s concert are £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com.

Tickets will be £15.50 on the door. Doors open at 7pm, with music from 7.40pm.