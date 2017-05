The new UK production of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, is mamboing to Grimsby this month.

The classic story of Baby and Johnny, features hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’,

The show is at Grimsby Auditorium from Tuesday, May 23, to Saturday, May 27.

Ticket information from Box 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk