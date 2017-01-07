Hattie opens new town hall season at Kirton Lindsey

The first concert of 2017 at Kirton Town Hall Live sees young British artist Hattie Briggs take to the stage next week.

Three years ago, the 23 year old from Stroud quit Oxford University during the second year of a degree course in Russian to concentrate on her musical career.

The move looks to be paying off, as at the end of November she and her band completed a successful two-month tour of America.

Inspired by the likes of Eva Cassidy, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor, Hattie possesses a beautifully pure voice that is full of emotion. Her music has been played on TV, Radio 1, Radio 2 and 6 Music.

Last July, she released her second album Young Runaway. The launch was in front of an audience of 350 in her hometown and she followed that with another sell-out concert on December 8.

Hattie’s songs have a depth, breadth and intelligence that belie her tender years.

Her guitar and keyboard skills are accomplished, accurate and controlled, but the stand out is her voice, which has a clarity and resonance of the finest crystal.

Her Kirton Lindsey concert, on Saturday January 14, will be one of a few UK dates in 2017, as she will focus on Europe and America.

She will be joined by her band, that consists of Jasmine Scott-Heale (cello, guitar, percussion and backing vocals), Barney Morse-Browne (cello) and Matt Parke (pedal steel, guitar).

Support will come from Worlaby singer/ songwriter Lucy Marshall.

Advance tickets are £12.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Tickets will be £14.50 on the door.