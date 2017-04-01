Harmonica heaven at the Hope Tavern

This Sunday’s blues session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor, features one of the world’s leading blues harmonica players.

Giles Robson and his first class band are on the top of their game and at the top of the blues world.

Recently signed to Major Dutch Label V2 Records, making the band ‘label mates’ with such household names as Mumford & Sons, Adele and Simply Red, the debut album, For those Who Need The Blues, was recorded completely live in one session.

It also captures the spontaneous dirty and rough blues sound that is gaining Robson and the band rave reviews and stellar audience reactions.

It is a sound that never fails to rock the house and knock out an audience.

The show at the Holton le Moor venue on Sunday, April 2, starts at 4pm, with the door charge £8.

For more information call 01673 828217.