Free two-day music event at Nettleton

Two days of music come to Nettleton this weekend with the 13th anniversary Nettlefest free event.

The fun starts on Saturday, July 15, at 4.30pm and runs until 11pm, with headliners Blues Boy Kings bringing the first day to a rip roaring close.

The Sunday session runs from noon to 10pm, with Wizard’s Sleeve closing the festival with a bang.

Local youngsters will be showcasing their talents on Sunday afternoon, with the likes of Paul Pearson, Bobbie Brader, Mel & Byron, Tree Beard, Project Emily, Mel & Donna, Kathy M and Caistorways also making appearances over the two days.

Take along a chair or blanket for this free, family friendly outdoor event.

There will also be the opportunity to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society through the tombola.

More at www.thesali.co.uk