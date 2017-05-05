Folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman prepare to stun audiences in Lincoln.

For the past year, Lincoln Performing Arts Centre has played host to some of the country’s best folk musicians as part of their new folk, roots and acoustic music programme.

On Sunday May 7, it is the turn of folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman as they share new and old favourites as part of their UK Tour.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships.

Twice recent winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo - 2016 and 2013 - the couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage have won them many fans and an enviable reputation as ‘Songwriters par excellence’ - (fRoots), whose greatly varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends, and a lonely whale.

The Roberts-Lakeman name has become synonymous with “quality” during their musical careers, which started when they were signed to a major label as teenagers.

Now, after nearly two decades in music, Kathryn’s sublime vocals merge seamlessly with Sean’s deft and inventive live guitar work on stage - and his award-winning sonic skills in the studio.

Building upward from their last two highly praised albums ‘Hidden People’ & ‘Tomorrow Will Follow Today’, fans of acoustic music can only wonder where this leading couple will choose to turn next. With a story that includes over 20 years of music making with the likes of Seth Lakeman, Cara Dillon, Levellers, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have consolidated themselves as pillars of modern British folk.

For tickets, visits www.lpac.co.uk or call 01522 837600.