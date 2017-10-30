Folk at Faldingworth for Alzheimer’s funds

A trio of folk music’s finest are set to perform at Faldingworth for charity.

John Conolly will be joined by Bill Whaley & Dave Fletcher for the concert in aid of Alzheimer’s Research.

These seasoned performers will be providing lots of great humour and whole raft of songs at the event in the Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 11.

Doors and the bar open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start.

Concert promoter Les Worrell said: “There are very few families that haven’t been affected by Alzheimer’s, so please come and support us at Faldingworth Live.

“Tickets are limited to 100, and we are certain it will be a sell out, so get your tickets before they are all gone.”

Tickets cost £10 each and can be reserved for payment on the door with Les.

Call him on 01673 843036 or 07771 745470; or email him at les@worrall.myzen.co.uk