First visit to Faldingworth for the Gerry Colvin Band

Poignant, personal and political songs will be presented in an entertaining lively fashion at Faldingworth this weekend.

The Gerry Colvin Band will be perfoming in the Memorial Hall this Saturday, October 7, from 8pm.

A great singer, an excellent songwriter, with a good sense of humour, Gerry Colvin is an energetic and charismatic performer.

He is supported by three other talented musicians, who are excellent together but also each one of them supports Gerry singly, which creates a whole different feel to the music.

Their sound has been described as somewhere between Americana and British Folk-Rock, with a spot of jazz and country & western influences too.

Support on the night is from Kate Anna and tickets, £10, can be reserved on 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com