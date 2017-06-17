Fine young folk at Faldingworth Hall

The future of folk comes to Faldingworth this month in the form of youthful trio Granny’s Attic.

The fantastic young folk trio play the tradition with verve, energy and their own inimitable style.

These three young men are all exceptional musicians and fine singers, who play a range of English, Irish and Scottish traditional music, as well as their own compositions.

Formed in 2009, while still at school, they have been playing at clubs and festivals up and down the country, being heralded for their lively performances and mature selection of traditional songs.

The concert is in the Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 24, at 8pm.

Support artist is John Conolly who found fame with the song ‘Fiddlers Green’.

Tickets cost £9 and can be reserved on 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com)