An evening of music is on offer in St German’s Church at Ranby next Friday, September 15.

Headlining is soprano, Kate Witney, with songs from musical theatre, opera, beautiful unaccompanied folk songs and more.

There will also be interludes from The Hogan Ensemble (quartet).

Complimentary cheese and wine served at the close.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from 01507 343336 or 01507 343581.