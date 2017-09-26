Enjoy Gary Barlow tribute for St Barnabas Hospice

Limited tickets are available to see Dan Hadfield give his world class Gary Barlow tribute show in support of St Barnabas Hospice.

He will be performing at Gainsborough Golf Club on Saturday, November 11.

Dan has performed with Gary himself, and tours all over the world with his solo show.

He has also appeared on the Xtra Factor with Gary and has even been voted Britain’s Best Lookalike.

His uncanny resemblance in looks, mannerisms and vocal performances has left audiences stunned by his likeness to Gary.

Doors open at 7pm when guests can enjoy a one course meal, before Dan takes to the stage at 8.45pm.

They will then be able to spend the rest of the evening at the disco, until midnight.

Tickets cost £30 www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/gary17 or contact Laura Stones on 01522 559515.