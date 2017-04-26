Enjoy double-bill of music at Fessie Hall

Fresh from a 10-day, eight-gig tour all round Holland in March, singer Hattie Briggs got back to the UK to news she had been nominated for a Rising Star Award by Folking.

Now, having recorded her new EP Hide, the singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is back out on the road, with her cellist Jasmine Scott-Neale.

They will be performing at the Festival Hall in Market Rasen this Friday, April 28, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

As part of the ongoing efforts to put on great live music events at the Festival Hall, ’the show will also feature another emerging artist, singer-songwriter Saskia Griffiths Moore.

Tickets for the show cost £12 on the door, with a family ticket £30 (2 adults 2 children) and children £6 .

Alternatively, call 01673 842479, send an email to bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk or drop into Garnetts Sweet Shop in Queen Street.