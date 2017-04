It is not long now until an exciting series of live music events kicks off at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall - and the good news is the early bird ticket offer has been extended to April 14.

The show on April 28 will see Hattie Briggs headline the event, alongside special guest Saskia Griffiths-Moore.

Early bird tickets cost £10 and are available from Garnetts Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or by calling 01673 842479, email bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk