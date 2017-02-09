Digance to delight at Faldingworth concert

Evergreen performer Richard Digance has embarked on his Golden Anniversary tour and one of the dates is at Faldingworth.

He will be in concert at the Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 18 and tickets are selling like hot cakes.

The BAFTA nominated entertainer and Gold Award recipient from The British Academy of Composers and Songwriters is also listed in the Virgin Anthology of Music as an influential writer of comedic songs.

He has played a duet with Queen’s Brian May, worked with Steve Martin, composed music for author Bill Bryson, played an acoustic set with Status Quo and performed at The London Palladium with the late Robin Williams.

Tickets for the Faldingworth concert cost £10 from 01673 843036, 07771 745470, or email les@worrall.myzen.co.uk

Doors open 7.15pm for an 8pm start.