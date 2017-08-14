David returns to play at Woodhall

Have your say

The featured artist at this month’s Music for Woodhall live music event is organist David Thomas.

David started his musical career playing the trombone in school and youth orchestras, but in the late 70s made the switch to keyboard.

He became a full time musician in 1990.

Since then he has appeared alongside many of Britain’s top organists and at many prestigious venues, as well as on radio.

David is also very talented at producing on-screen graphics to accompany his concerts, giving an extra dimension to the evening.

His encore performance as Frank Sinatra, singing with an on-screen Bing Crosby, is well remembered from a previous appearance in Woodhall Spa.

David will be making a welcome return to perform again in St Peter’s Hall next Tuesday, August 15, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £7.