Collabro’s tour dates revealed

Following a huge UK sell out tour this year, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro have announced dates for their third nationwide tour, which includes a date at Grimsby.

Tickets for next year’s show, at Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday, November 28, go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 10am.

Collabro, now made up of Jamie Lambert, Michael Auger, Matt Pagan and Lincolnshire’s Thomas Redgrave, is the world’s most successful musical theatre group.

They met in 2014 above a pub in London for their first rehearsal and only a month later went on to rouse the whole of the Hammersmith Apollo into a standing ovation during their first ever public performance of Stars in their first audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

Having won their semi-final heat with more than 63 per cent of the votes, they then won the overall competition with one of the biggest majorities ever.

They subsequently signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco, becoming label mates with the likes of One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle and Il Divo.

In the two years since the competition, they have released a number one debut album Stars, with their follow up album, Act Two, peaking at number two in the charts.

They have performed at the Royal Variety Performance, twice on Britain’s Got Talent, including the 10-year grand final compilation of past contestants, and have become enormously successful internationally.

Notably, they performed for more than 30 million people in Japan on Music Station on two separate occasions and won a gold disc award for top international artist alongside Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor.

Their third album, Home, will be released in early 2017 and they will be embarking on tours of Canada, Japan and America before heading back to the UK for their major tour next winter.

Tickets for the show at Grimsby range from £19.50 to £39.50, with VIP packages at £99.

lCall the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.