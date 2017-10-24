Clare returns for choral Christmas

Don’t miss the return visit of soprano Clare Wheat, who sang with Market Rasen & District Choral Society two years ago when they performed John Rutter’s ‘Requiem’.

This Christmas, she will be joining them again to sing in Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ and the Christmas Music from ‘The Messiah’.

The performance will be at 2pm on Sunday, November 2,6 in Market Rasen Methodist Church, with all tickets £10 from 01673 844750.