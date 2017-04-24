Choral’s double concert delight

Market Rasen Choral Society will be welcoming Sheffield-born soprano, Deborah Norman, to sing at their May concert.

Deborah will be one of the soloists in the joint performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah to be given by Market Rasen and Sleaford Choral Societies in De Aston Sports Hall.

Deborah made her professional debut in 2000 as Maria in West Side Story at La Scala, Milan and in 2001 made her debut at Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, singing Chloe in Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades.

She has also taken leading roles with Welsh National Opera and Opera North, as well as with the Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company.

Her many concert engagements include Carmina Burana and Verdi’s Requiem in the Royal Albert Hall.

Her recordings include Vivaldi’s Gloria, Magnificat and Dixit Dominus for EMI Classics, and one of the popular Here Come The Classics series with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Joining Deborah will be fellow soloists Emma Radwell (alto), Jeffrey Blewitt (tenor) and Guy Harbottle (bass), along with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra.

The concert in Market Rasen takes place on Saturday May 13, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £12, from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, Caistor Post Office or 01673 844750.

There will be a second performance on May 20 at St George’s, West Gate, Sleaford.