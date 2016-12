Caistor Parish Church hosts a Christmas concert this Saturday, December 17.

In addition to Caistor Male Voice choir, this Christmas event includes items by the Caistor Ladies’ Choir, the Grasby School singers and various soloists.

The concert starts at 7pm and refreshments will be served at the end.

Tickets cost £5 and are available at the door or in advance from Caistor Post Office; children free.