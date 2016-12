Louth Choral Society will perform their Christmas concert, Sing Noel, on Saturday, December 17, at Louth Methodist Church in Nichol Hill, rather than St James’s Church.

The concert will be full of seasonal favourites for all the family to enjoy.

Tickets cost £8 (including one child free), with under 18s and subsequent children £4, from Eve & Ranshaw in Louth Market Place or 01507 463410

Alternatively, visit www.louthchoral.co.uk.