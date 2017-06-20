Candian trio take to Kirton Lindsey stage

Quality musicianship, great songs and high entertainment is promised as My Sweet Patootie take to the stage at Kirton Town hall Live.

The band combines contemporary roots and sassy modern vaudeville.

Their vintage song writing is rooted in folk and Americana, influenced by the likes of Chet Atkins and Les Paul.

Founded in 2007 by Canadian Folk Music Award winners Terry Young and Sandra Swannell, and augmented on their latest UK Tour by drummer John Jackson, they bring together busy guitar, sizzling fiddle and percussion.

Support at Kirton Town Hall will come from Route De Django, guitarists Phil Dolan and Rob Winder from Hull, who play tunes and ballads by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli.

Advance tickets for the show, this Friday, June 23, cost £12 from 01652 649230.