Bringing music heritage from Milan to Holton le Moor

There is an Italian feel to this week’s blues session at The Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor.

Taking to the stage on Sunday, May 21, will be Veronica Sbergia & Max De Bernardi from Milan.

The pair, who make up two thirds of the Red Wine Seranaders, play country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the 20s and 30s and play it with a passion.

They like to keep this precious musical heritage alive, faithfully reproducing its original sound whilst also playing it with a modern twist using strictly acoustic instruments such ukulele, washboard, kazoo, and resophonic guitars.

Their music is an overview of the American popular music from the early years of the last century reinterpreting some truly great songs in their own unique style.

With a growing international reputation, they were the winners of the European Blues Challenge in Toulouse last year and regularly perform in the USA, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Norway, Spain, England, Italy and Poland.

The return of Max and Veronica will please all those who follow Blues, Roots and Folk with a bit of vaudeville thrown in.

The show starts at 4pm and the charge on the door is £8.