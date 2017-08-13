Brigg Buttercross venue for emerging talent recital

Have your say

Classical guitarist Michael Matthews is beginning his solo career with a series of concerts across the UK, including Brigg.

The repertoire of this emerging talent is dramatic, varied and exciting.

His recital, on Saturday August 26 in the Buttercross, will feature melancholic music from the Elizabethan Renaissance, sultry Latin American neo-romantic works, intense nationalistic Spanish music and a humorous musical portrait by Rautavaara.

Recently, Michael gave his debut performance of Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concerto de Aranjuez with the Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra.

He was awarded first place in the Lincoln Music and Drama Festival and was finalist in the East Coast Young Musician of the Year competition in 2015.

The recital will start at 12.30pm and last for approximately one hour.