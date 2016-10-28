Bond to Bowie, jazz style at Brigg

There is a jazzy feel to the next Brigg Live Arts, which takes place this Saturday, October 29, at the Nelthorpe Barn in Bridge Street.

The Juliet Kelly Duo, through the Rural Touring Theatre, will sing Bond to Bowie-Songs of Stage and Screen.

Bringing her warm personality and a jazzy flavour to the songs that feature in classic movies, musicals and TV shows, Juliet will take the audience on a whistle-stop tour through the ages of musical entertainment.

Juliet is a graduate of the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama and is sure to provide a relaxing evening of music.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £6 from Brigg Tourist Information on 01652 657053. For more information, and to reserve tickets, call 01652 658995 or email: r.fulford@talktalk.net