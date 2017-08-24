Bond brings Blues to Hope session

Debbie Bond Band will be playing at The Hope Tavern for this Sunday’s Blues Session, the third US artist to visit the Holton le Moor venue during their American Summer.

Singer, guitar player and songwriter Debbie has been paying her dues in the Alabama backwoods for more than 30 years, backing many traditional Alabama blues musicians in the US and Europe.

In recent years she has turned to fronting her own band and performing her own music.

Debbie’s singing has been compared to Maria Muldaur and Bonnie Raitt, both of whom she cites as musical influences but the truth is that Debbie does it her way.

Her immersion in the blues has influenced her guitar playing, soulful voice and original song writing, yet her sound is contemporary and original.

The show starts at 4pm; admission charge applies.