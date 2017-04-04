Award-winning brass flies in for Grimsby concert

Grimsby’s iconic Central Hall will be playing host to an award-winning brass band this weekend.

The Fairey Band is well known in brass banding circles as one of the best bands in the country, having previously won the European, Open National and National competitions, along with many other honours.

The Fairey Band was formed in 1937 by a group of aviation workers at the Fairey Engineering plant in Stockport, Cheshire, and they rehearse in the factory to this day.

“This really is one of the highlights of the year’s programme,” said Steven Maxon, Central Hall Trust chairman.

The concert takes place this Saturday, April 8, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, £12 and £10, are available from the Central Hall Box Office in person or by calling 01472 355025.

Box office open Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 2.30pm.