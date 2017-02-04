Award-winner at Kirton Lindsey tonight

Amanda Rheaume and her band make a welcome return to Kirton in Lindsey’s Town Hall Live events this weekend.

The award winning singer songwriter from Ottowa will be performing on Saturday, February 4.

With a powerful, slightly gritty, deeply personal and instantly accessible folk–roots sound, her increasing success in Canada, Europe and the UK stems from her ability to translate personal stories into messages, evoking a feeling of positivity to connect with her listeners.

In July 2016, Amanda released her fourth album Holding Patterns, which contains 12 instantly accessible songs and champions her native Indian heritage with the song Red Dress, whilst The Day the Mountain Fell tells the incredible survival of her two-year-old cousin from a landslide.

At Kirton Lindsey, she will again be joined by ace guitarist Anders Drerup and Anna Ruddock on electric and upright bass.

Support will come from Pocklington teenager Daisy Allen, who released her debut EP Drift in the summer of 2015, when she was just 16.

Advance tickets for the gig cost £12, from One Stop (Kirton), Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com.