All ages prepare for Christmas Wassail at Market Rasen

Generations will come together this Sunday for a Christmas Wassail.

Pam Leigh and her granddaughter Emily will be some of those singing in the Choral Society’s seasonal event, when the adults will be joined by a choir from Market Rasen Church of England Primary School.

“We hope this will be a really social occasion, with lots of favourite carols, some entertaining items and festive food and drink, so please come and join us at 2pm,” said the Choral Society’s Thea Hogg.

This is the first time the Choral Society has held a wassail, which will be a relaxed and informal occasion.

The event will be held in De Aston School Hall.

Tickets cost £8, with children under 16 free, and will be available on the door, or in advance from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, The Post Office at Caistor or by calling 01673 844750.