A tribute to Bacharach will help cancer charity

Enjoy the music of Burt Bacharach and help support Breast Cancer Now.

Back to Bacharach takes to the stage of Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on Friday, February 10, at 7.30pm.

The show celebrates the magical music of one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century, who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

This exciting production has been touring the UK since September and is performed by three of the finest West End singers, accompanied by a live 10-piece band.

Songs featured include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Close To You, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa and many more.

The Back to Bacharach production is donating £1 from each theatre ticket sold to the charity Breast Cancer Now and is committed to raising a minimum of £10,000 by doing so.

Ticket information for the Baths Hall show is available from the box office on 0844 854 2776 or from the website online at www.bathshall.co.uk/